Liam Feeney: Tranmere sign Blackpool midfielder on one-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Tranmere
Tranmere have signed Blackpool midfielder Liam Feeney on a one-year deal.
The 35-year-old spent last season on loan with Rovers and will join the club as a free agent on 1 July after not being offered a new deal by the Seasiders.
He scored three goals in 47 appearances for Tranmere in 2020-21.
"I wanted to come back to make sure we finish the job off next season and win promotion," he told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.