Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Louis Moult scored seven times for Preston North End after joining from Motherwell in January 2018

Burton Albion have signed Louis Moult following his release by Preston.

The 29-year-old striker will complete his move on a two-year deal when his current contract expires with Championship side North End on 30 June.

Moult, who began his career with Stoke City, has not featured since August 2019 because of a knee injury.

Prior to his knee problem he scored seven goals in 36 league appearances, including 13 starts, after signing from Motherwell in January 2018.

Moult, one of five players released by Preston, moved to Deepdale for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £500,000, when he was signed by Alex Neil on a three-and-a-half-year deal in January 2018.

After climbing off the bottom of League One to finish 16th last season following the return of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink to the Pirelli Stadium, Moult becomes the Burton boss' fifth summer signing.

Brewers' summer buys

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.