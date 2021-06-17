Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic's Christopher Jullien returns to Lennoxtown for pre-season training on Thursday

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says the squad will "feel a difference straight away" as they return to pre-season training.

The Australian will miss the start of preparations for the new campaign due to a 10-day quarantine period following his move from Japan.

However, Postecoglou, 55, says he has been co-ordinating with staff so they can begin to implement his style.

"I've been hard at work already," Postecoglou told the club's website.

"It's been great to connect with everyone at the club and get to know everyone.

"I'm fully confident that once I hit the ground, we'll get started and I'm really excited about the fact that we've got something to look forward to and a bit of a target there over the next four or five weeks."

Postecoglou's first competitive match in charge will be at home to against Danish Superliga runners-up Midtjylland in the Champions League second qualifying round on 20 July, with the second leg eight days later.

The Glasgow club then open their Scottish Premiership campaign away to Hearts on 31 July.

"There's a lot of work been done already and certainly, in the first few days, the staff there are really keen to set the new tone and the agenda that I've got," Postecoglou added.

"So I think the players will feel a difference straight away but, obviously, for me, the real impact will come when I get there and I can talk to people.

"The target is that first Champions League game, but we've got a lot of work to do before that."