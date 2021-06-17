Last updated on .From the section Accrington

John O'Sullivan and former club Morecambe were victorious in the League Two play-off final

Accrington Stanley have re-signed winger John O'Sullivan on a three-year deal after he turned down a contract offer to stay at Morecambe.

The 27-year-old ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 player featured in 38 games and scored six goals in two stints with Accrington in 2014-15 and 2016-17.

O'Sullivan helped Morecambe win promotion to League One, playing in the Wembley play-off final against Newport.

"I have known Johnno a long time," boss John Coleman said.

"I obviously signed him for two loan spells here and signed him for Southport as well.

"Whenever he has been with us, he has done well. He knows us inside out and his type of character fits with the Accrington mould and he is a very good footballer."

O'Sullivan has had ten clubs, with most of his appearances coming for Morecambe as well as spells at Carlisle, Blackpool and Stanley.

He was among a number of out-of-contract players offered the chance to stay at the club with a new contract offer after Stephen Robinson's appointment.