Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Elliott Bennett joined Blackburn Rovers from Norwich City in January 2016

Shrewsbury have completed their third summer move by signing experienced Elliott Bennett from Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

The 32-year-old former Wolves, Brighton, Norwich City and Blackburn winger has penned a one-year deal.

He follows the arrival of defenders Luke Leahy from Bristol Rovers and Everton's Matthew Pennington.

Bennett first worked under Town boss Steve Cotterill on loan from Norwich to Bristol City in the 2015-16 season.

"I've known Elliott for a long time," said Cotterill. "I know what I am getting with him.

"It's five years on since I had him but he's a good leader, a good lad and an excellent professional.

"He will be able to educate our younger players in the dressing room. I like to have one or two 'go to' experienced boys around my teams.

"His best position is out on the wide. He can play wide right or as a wing-back. He crosses the ball really well."

Shrewsbury finished 17th in League One, seven points above the relegation zone, having been 23rd - four points adrift of safety - when Cotterill came in after Sam Ricketts was sacked in late November.

Cotterill released 12 players in an end-of-season clear-out, including four ex-Wolves players - striker Leon Clarke, 36, defender Scott Golbourne, 33, and midfielders Dave Edwards, 34, and David Davis, 30.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.