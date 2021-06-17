Last updated on .From the section European Championship

'Our wait is over' - Watch the BBC trail for our Euro 2020 coverage

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St-Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

With Euro 2020 in full swing across the continent and countries battling for a place in the last 16, here is everything you need to know for each group.

Scroll down to see the latest standings, results and upcoming fixtures, possible knockout stage opponents and how to follow each match.

First of all, which TV channel are today's matches on?

Friday, 18 June:

Sweden v Slovakia (14:00) - BBC & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Croatia v Czech Republic (17:00) - BBC & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

England v Scotland (20:00) - ITV & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Full listings here.

Group A

See the latest standings here

Results:

Turkey 0-3 Italy

Wales 1-1 Switzerland

Turkey 0-2 Wales

Italy 3-0 Switzerland

Fixtures:

Sunday 20 June

Italy v Wales (17:00) - ITV & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Switzerland v Turkey (17:00) - ITV & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Who might they play in the last 16?

The group winner will face the runners-up in Group C (Austria, Ukraine, Netherlands or North Macedonia) in the last 16. That game will be played at Wembley on Saturday 26 June (20:00 BST).

The runners-up will face the runners-up from Group B (Belgium, Russia, Finland or Denmark). That game will be played in Amsterdam on the Saturday at 17:00.

Third place could also be enough to reach the last 16. This will depend on which teams are the best third-placed finishers, but what we do know is that a tie awaits against the winners of Group F in Bucharest on the Monday at 20:00, the winners of Group E in Glasgow on the Tuesday at 20:00 or the winners of Group B in Seville on the Sunday at 20:00.

Group B

See the latest standings here

Results:

Denmark 0-1 Finland

Belgium 3-0 Russia

Finland 0-1 Russia

Denmark 1-2 Belgium

Fixtures:

Monday 21 June

Finland v Belgium (20:00) - BBC & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Russia v Denmark (20:00) - BBC & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Who might they face in the last 16?

The group winners will play one of the third-placed finishers from either Group A, D, E or F in Seville at 20:00 on Sunday 27 June.

The runners-up will face the runners-up from Group A (Italy, Wales, Switzerland or Turkey) in Amsterdam on the Saturday at 17:00.

Should the third-placed side in Group B earn enough points to progress, they will face either the winners of Group F in Bucharest at 20:00 on the Monday or the winners of Group E on the Tuesday in Glasgow (20:00).

Group C

See the latest standings here

Results:

Austria 3-1 North Macedonia

Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine

Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia

Netherlands 2-0 Austria

Fixtures:

Monday 21 June

North Macedonia v Netherlands (17:00) - ITV & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Ukraine v Austria (17:00) - ITV & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Who might they face in the last 16?

The winners of Group C will face the third-placed finisher from Group D, E or F in Budapest on Sunday 27 June at 17:00.

The runners-up have a last-16 meeting with the winner of Group A (Italy, Wales, Switzerland or Turkey) at Wembley on the Saturday (20:00).

If the third-place nation does enough to go through, they will come up against either the winner of Group F in Bucharest on the Monday (20:00) or the winner of Group E on the Tuesday in Glasgow (20:00).

Group D

See the latest standings here

Results:

England 1-0 Croatia

Scotland 0-2 Czech Rep

Fixtures:

Friday 18 June

Croatia v Czech Republic (17:00) - BBC & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

England v Scotland (20:00) - ITV & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Tuesday 22 June

Croatia v Scotland (20:00) - ITV & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Czech Republic v England (20:00) - ITV & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Who might they face in the last 16?

The group winners face a potentially tough last-16 clash with the runners-up in Group F (France, Portugal, Germany or Hungary) at Wembley on Tuesday 29 June (17:00).

The runners-up will meet the runners-up in Group E (Spain, Sweden, Poland or Slovakia) in Copenhagen on the Monday (17:00).

Should the third-placed side progress from Group D, they will take on either the Group C winners in Budapest on the Sunday (17:00), the Group B winners later the same day in Seville at 20:00 or the Group E winners in Glasgow on the Tuesday (20:00).

Group E

See the latest standings here

Results:

Poland 1-2 Slovakia

Spain 0-0 Sweden

Fixtures:

Friday 18 June

Sweden v Slovakia (14:00) - BBC & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Saturday 19 June

Spain v Poland (20:00) - BBC & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Wednesday 23 June

Slovakia v Spain (17:00) - ITV & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Sweden v Poland (17:00) - ITV & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Who might they face in the last 16?

The group winners will take on either the third-placed side from Group A, B, C or D in Glasgow on Tuesday 29 June at 20:00.

The runners-up face the runners-up in Group D (England, Scotland, Croatia or Czech Republic) in Copenhagen on the Monday at 17:00.

And if the third-placed team goes through, they will face either the Group C winners in Budapest on the Sunday (17:00) or the Group B winners in Seville at 20:00 the same day.

Group F

See the latest standings here

Results:

Hungary 0-3 Portugal

France 1-0 Germany

Fixtures:

Saturday 19 June

Hungary v France (14:00) - BBC & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Portugal v Germany (17:00) - ITV & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Wednesday 23 June

Germany v Hungary (20:00) - BBC & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Portugal v France (20:00) - BBC & listen on BBC Radio 5 Live

Who might they face in the last 16?

The group winners will face whoever finishes third in either Group A, B or C in Bucharest at 20:00 on Monday 28 June.

The runners-up face the winner of Group D (England, Scotland, Croatia or Czech Rep) at Wembley on the Tuesday (17:00).

Should the third-placed nation make it into the last 16, awaiting them will be a tie with either the Group C winners in Budapest on the Sunday (17:00) or the Group B winners in Seville at 20:00 the same day.