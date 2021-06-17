Ashley Young: Aston Villa set to re-sign winger from Inter Milan
Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa
Aston Villa are set to re-sign former winger Ashley Young on a free transfer from Inter Milan.
With Young's Inter Milan future uncertain, he had spoken to a number of clubs, including Burnley and Watford.
But Villa boss Dean Smith was alerted to the 35-year-old's availability and the Midlands outfit are poised to secure his services.
It is 10 years since Young left after a five-year spell in which he made 190 appearances and scored 38 goals.
He joined Manchester United for £17m in 2011 and won the Premier League title during his time at Old Trafford.
Young then added the Serie A crown last term as Inter ended their 11-year wait for an Italian championship.
However, the financial uncertainty at the club led to Young turning down two contract offers and he is now heading for a return to Villa.
