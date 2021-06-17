Will Aimson: Bolton Wanderers sign Plymouth Argyle defender
Last updated on .From the section Bolton
Bolton Wanderers have signed Plymouth Argyle defender Will Aimson on a two-year deal.
The 27-year-old will join the Trotters as a free agent on 1 July after not being offered a new contract by the Pilgrims.
"I couldn't be any happier that this is over the line," he told the club website.
"The manager, style of football and the fan base all played a big role in me coming here."
