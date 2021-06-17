Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Will Aimson made 45 league appearances in two seasons with Plymouth

Bolton Wanderers have signed Plymouth Argyle defender Will Aimson on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old will join the Trotters as a free agent on 1 July after not being offered a new contract by the Pilgrims.

"I couldn't be any happier that this is over the line," he told the club website. external-link

"The manager, style of football and the fan base all played a big role in me coming here."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.