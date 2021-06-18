Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Abo Eisa scored nine goals in 41 appearances for Scunthorpe last season

Bradford City have signed Scunthorpe forward Abo Eisa on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old will join the Bantams as a free agent on 1 July after not being offered a new deal by the Iron at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Eisa, who was born in Sudan, scored 14 goals in 67 league appearances for the Glanford Park side.

"As soon as I came here and we knew he would be available, we moved quickly to try and sign him," boss Derek Adams told the club website. external-link

