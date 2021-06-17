Last updated on .From the section Wales

Euro 2020: Who could Wales face in the last 16?

Euro 2020: Turkey v Wales Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Sunday, 20 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates

Daniel James says Wales have "nothing to fear" in their final Euro 2020 group match against Group A leaders Italy in Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The Manchester United winger started Wales' draw with Switzerland and win against Turkey, and feels Italy know the Welsh are "no pushovers".

"I don't think you can ever write us off. Italy are a great team, but we go in believing we can win," he said.

James added Wales are "underdogs" who "truly believe we can go and win it".

A point in Rome would be enough for Wales to secure second place in Group A and earn them a second-round match in Amsterdam against Group B's runners-up on 26 June.

But if Wales can end Italy's 29-game unbeaten run they would win the group and play their next game Wembley on the same day against Group C's runners-up.

James insists the Wales squad want to take on "the best teams".

He said of Italy: "I think they're a great team, [they] had a great run going into the tournament, they're a new team from last Euros [in 2016], lots of new players, not many weaknesses, but we have to fully believe we can go and get a result."

The winger also revealed he had apologised to manager Robert Page after being unhappy at being substituted against Switzerland.

"At the time I was just concentrating on getting the points. We'd just scored, the adrenaline was high and maybe I shouldn't have reacted like that," said James.

"But I spoke to the manager after the game, I apologised and said at the time I just wanted to play and push for the three points.

"He said he would much rather I came off like that than being happy to come off."

On Sunday, James could come up against the only player who has run faster than him at the tournament.

The official Euro 2020 Twitter account published statistics revealing James had clocked a speed of 33.5 km/h, just under 21mph.

Only Italy full-back Leonardo Spinazzola has run faster - clocking 33.8 km/h.

James chuckled at hearing the speed statistics, and feels he can make more of his pace.

He added: "It's something I've got to use to my advantage. I've always tried to do that. [At] times I've not used it to my advantage as much as I can."