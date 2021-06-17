Last updated on .From the section Irish

Michael Glynn celebrates scoring for Ballinamallard against Crusaders in 2018

Dungannon Swifts have brought in teenage defender Micheal Glynn on a season long loan from Derry City.

The 19-year-old joins the Swifts after signing a new two-and-a-half year contract with the Candystripes on Thursday.

"I'm delighted to get Micheal signed up on a long-term deal," said City boss Ruaidhri Higgins.

"We think a lot of him and going to Dungannon will give him a season of regular competitive football."

Glynn, who has represented Northern Ireland at youth level, joined Derry in February after six years with Ballinamallard United.

"Micheál is an exciting young player, he's versatile and he's a player that will suit the style - he can receive the ball, he's dynamic, he gets forward and I'm delighted to get him," said Swifts manager Dean Shiels.

Dungannon finished bottom of the Premiership last season but Glynn is happy with the move to Stangmore Park.

"I'm delighted to be here, I can't wait to get going, meet the lads and hit the ground running," he said.

"It was a great move for me to go to Derry City to be in and around full-time football everyday has helped me massively improve as a player.

"I think that will benefit me in my time at Dungannon and I can't wait to get games under my belt."