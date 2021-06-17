Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Arthur Gnahoua scored three goals during his time with Bolton Wanderers

Morecambe have signed winger Arthur Gnahoua after his release by newly-promoted side Bolton Wanderers in May.

The 29-year-old helped Bolton win automatic promotion from League Two last term and made 30 appearances after joining from Macclesfield Town.

"My strengths are getting on the ball and creating chances, I'm hoping I can bring that to the team," he said.

"The gaffer is putting together a good team here and I'm looking forward getting started."

