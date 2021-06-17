Last updated on .From the section Welsh

David Cotterill's professional career included a stint at Sheffield United

Former Wales winger David Cotterill has left Cymru Premier club Barry Town.

The 33-year-old joined his cousin Jordan at Barry in January 2020 and helped them finish fifth in the league last season.

Cotterill announced his departure on social media.

He stated: "I want to thank my team-mates and everyone connected to the club. Will see what the future holds who knows these legs still got a bit of life left in them!"

Cotterill made more than 400 professional appearances, including at Wigan Athletic and Swansea City.

He also made 24 Wales senior appearances after he had played for Wales under-19s and under-21s.