Richarlison (left) and Neymar (right) both scored in Brazil's win over Peru

Neymar moved to within nine goals of Pele's all-time scoring record as Brazil eased past Peru to earn a second win at the Copa America.

The hosts led early on when Juventus' Alex Sandro fired in from six yards.

After half-time, Neymar notched his 68th goal for his country; Pele later saying he was "rooting" for the Paris St-Germain striker to break his record.

Substitutes Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison added late goals to send Brazil top of Group B with two wins.

Brazil manager Tite has now seen his side score seven goals without reply following their opening 3-0 win over Venezuela as they set about defending the Copa America title they won in 2019.

Neymar sits above former striker Ronaldo in the country's all-time scoring records.

"These numbers are nothing compared to the happiness that I get from representing my country and my family," Neymar said.

"It's obviously a great honour for me to be part of the Brazil team's history. To be completely honest, my dream was always to play for Brazil, to wear this shirt. I never imagined I would reach these numbers."

Pele later wrote on Instagram: "Today, he took another step towards my goalscoring record for the national team.

"And I'm rooting for him to get there, with the same joy I've had since I saw him play for the first time."

Brazil face Colombia next on 23 June before completing their Group B fixtures against Ecuador.

Four teams from each of the five-team groups will progress to the quarter-final stage.