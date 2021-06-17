Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Gattuso has managed the likes of Napoli, AC Milan and Fiorentina

Gennaro Gattuso is not being considered as a candidate to become the new Tottenham manager.

The Italian, 43, left the manager's role at Fiorentina on Thursday, 23 days after being appointed.

The prospect of him joining Spurs prompted a fan protest, which was communicated to the club by the Tottenham Hotspur Supporter Trust.

The club had not commented on Gattuso but it is understood they are now looking elsewhere.

On Thursday, Spurs ended talks with former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca.

