Jack Earing made four first team appearances for Bolton

Walsall have signed Halifax midfielder Jack Earing for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old scored nine goals in 42 league appearances for the Shaymen after joining from Bolton in July 2019.

"Jack is an exciting young player with lots to prove," boss Matt Taylor told the club website. external-link

"He is desperate to get better and the type of player we want at the club. He fits our profile, he's ambitious and that's what we want."

