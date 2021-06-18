Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Ro-Shaun Williams made 47 appearances for Shrewsbury Town last season

Doncaster Rovers have signed defender Ro-Shaun Williams on a two-year deal after his release by fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town.

The 22-year-old spent two years with Shrewsbury and came through Manchester United's youth system.

After joining in 2019, he made 97 appearances in all competitions as they finished 17th in League One last term.

Williams is Rovers' third summer signing after midfielder Ben Close and right-back Kyle Knoyle also joined.

