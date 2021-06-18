Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Baily Cargill helped Forest Green reach last month's League Two play-off semi-finals

Forest Green Rovers defender Baily Cargill has signed a contract extension at the League Two club.

The 25-year-old, who was already under contract until next summer, will now stay at the New Lawn until June 2023.

Cargill scored twice in 25 appearances last season after moving to the club from MK Dons in January.

"FGR are only going in one direction, and I'm excited to be part of the journey," the former Bournemouth youngster told the club website.

"Baily came in during January and has been excellent for us," added director of football, Richard Hughes.

"I'm sure there's plenty more to come from him over the next two seasons."