David Tutonda: Gillingham sign defender from Bristol Rovers
Last updated on .From the section Gillingham
League One club Gillingham have signed David Tutonda on a free transfer after the defender had his contract at Bristol Rovers terminated.
The 25-year-old left back spent one season with the Pirates, making 22 appearances in all competitions.
"David is a talented boy. He is very quick, good on the ball and likes to get forward," boss Steve Evans told the club website.
The Gills have not disclosed the length of Tutonda's deal.
