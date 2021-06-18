Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Frazer Blake-Tracy (right) played 15 games last season as Peterborough earned promotion to the Championship

Burton Albion have signed defender Frazer Blake-Tracy from Peterborough as manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink continues to reshape his squad.

The 25-year-old left-back has agreed a two-year deal after being released by Championship-bound Posh.

He will become the sixth new face at the club when his current deal expires.

"It was important to have two good left-backs who will fight for the position and Frazer has lots of potential," Hasselbaink said.

"He can also play as a left-sided centre-half."

Blake-Tracy spent four years outside the EFL playing for Dereham Town, Lowestoft Town and King's Lynn before joining Peterborough two years ago.

Brewers' summer buys

