Frazer Blake-Tracy: Burton Albion sign defender after Peterborough United release
Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion
Burton Albion have signed defender Frazer Blake-Tracy from Peterborough as manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink continues to reshape his squad.
The 25-year-old left-back has agreed a two-year deal after being released by Championship-bound Posh.
He will become the sixth new face at the club when his current deal expires.
"It was important to have two good left-backs who will fight for the position and Frazer has lots of potential," Hasselbaink said.
"He can also play as a left-sided centre-half."
Blake-Tracy spent four years outside the EFL playing for Dereham Town, Lowestoft Town and King's Lynn before joining Peterborough two years ago.
