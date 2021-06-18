Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Christian Eriksen required emergency treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital

Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after a "successful" operation to fit a heart-starting device.

The 29-year-old Denmark midfielder suffered cardiac arrest during his side's defeat by Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday.

He visited the team on Friday and will now return home with his family.

"Thank you for the massive number of greetings," Eriksen said in a statement.

"It has been incredible to see and feel.

"The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances.

"It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia."

Former Tottenham player Eriksen, who is now at Inter Milan, collapsed shortly before half-time against Finland and needed to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

He was fitted with an ICD - implantable cardioverter defibrillator - which is "necessary due to rhythm disturbances", Danish team doctor Morten Boesen previously said.

The British Heart Foundation external-link describes an ICD as a small device which is placed under the skin, connected to the heart with "thin wires" and "sends electrical pulses to regulate abnormal heart rhythms".

Denmark play their final group B match against Russia on Monday.

On Thursday, players and fans from Denmark and their opponents Belgium showed support for Eriksen during an emotional minute's applause in the 10th minute of the match. Eriksen wears Denmark's number 10 shirt.

Denmark lost the game 2-1.