Captain Harry Kane says England are one step closer to qualifying for the last 16 of Euro 2020 after a disappointing goalless draw with Scotland at Wembley.

John Stones hit the post with a header in the first half but England managed only one shot on target, a Mason Mount effort from outside the penalty area.

Kane had just 19 touches before he was replaced on 74 minutes as his difficult start to the tournament continued.

"It wasn't our best performance," said the forward afterwards.

"But it's another point closer to qualification and that's our ultimate goal. We just have to recover and look forward to next game in a few days.

"It was a tough game. Scotland defended really well, made good blocks at the right times and we know no game is going to be easy. It's a European Championship and Scotland are playing for their lives.

"We've got another big game in a few days against the Czechs, we want to finish sharp."

On being substituted, Kane added: "It's part of the game, the manager felt that was the right decision so you just have to take it. It is what it is."

England sit second in the group with four points after two games and face the Czech Republic, who are top on the same number of points, in the final game on Tuesday at 20:00 BST.

"I think it was a frustrating night, we know we can play better," said boss Gareth Southgate. "We've got to give Scotland credit, they defended valiantly and played well.

"We didn't do enough to win the game but after that, the thing we have to worry about in tournament football is to make sure we didn't lose it.

"We know it's a disappointment for our supporters, but we have to dust ourselves down and move on."

It was, however, a second successive clean sheet and England are yet to conceded a goal this tournament after beating Croatia 1-0 in their opening game.

"Disappointing of course because we know we can play better," said defender Tyrone Mings. "The important thing for us, as a defender and as a team going forward into the tournament, is we kept another clean sheet, which is a positive.

"The intensity from back to front [was missing]. I don't think they wanted it more than us but we were not as fluid and dynamic as wanted to be.

"It was a great occasion and we wanted to win the game, the atmosphere was incredible but we take a point and a step closer to qualification, which is our goal."