Copa America - Group A
ChileChile1BoliviaBolivia0

Copa America: Blackburn's Brereton scores winner on first start for Chile

Blackburn's Ben Brereton scored the winner on his first start for Chile as they beat Bolivia in the Copa America.

Striker Brereton, who was born in Stoke-On-Trent, played for England at youth level.

He opted to represent Chile's senior team and is eligible to play for La Roja as his mother was born there.

The 22-year-old scored inside 10 minutes when he picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box before slotting past Bolivia's Carlos Lampe.

After drawing their opener 1-1 with Argentina, Chile's win puts them top of Group A on four points, with games against Uruguay (21 June) and Paraguay (25 June) still to come.

Line-ups

Chile

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bravo
  • 4Isla
  • 17Medel
  • 3MaripánBooked at 81mins
  • 2Mena
  • 8VidalSubstituted forAlarcónat 69'minutes
  • 13Pulgar
  • 20Aránguiz
  • 9MenesesSubstituted forPinaresat 65'minutes
  • 11Vargas
  • 22BreretonSubstituted forAránguizat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Roco
  • 7Pinares
  • 12Arias
  • 14Galdames
  • 16Mora
  • 18Vegas
  • 19Alarcón
  • 23Castellón
  • 24Arriagada
  • 25Núñez
  • 26Montes
  • 27Aránguiz

Bolivia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lampe
  • 8BejaranoBooked at 87mins
  • 2Quinteros
  • 5Jusino
  • 17Fernández
  • 16SaavedraSubstituted forFloresat 78'minutes
  • 20VacaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forVillarroelat 90'minutes
  • 6JustinianoSubstituted forBejaranoat 90'minutes
  • 7Arce
  • 25ChuraSubstituted forRamalloat 64'minutes
  • 18Álvarez

Substitutes

  • 3Sagredo
  • 11Ramallo
  • 12Cordano
  • 13Wayar
  • 14Villarroel
  • 15Cespedes
  • 19Flores
  • 21Sánchez
  • 22Bejarano
  • 23Rojas
  • 26Barboza
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamChileAway TeamBolivia
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home11
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chile 1, Bolivia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chile 1, Bolivia 0.

  3. Post update

    César Pinares (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Enrique Flores (Bolivia).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Chile. Pablo Aránguiz tries a through ball, but Eugenio Mena is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Juan Carlos Arce (Bolivia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moisés Villarroel.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Vargas (Chile).

  8. Post update

    Rodrigo Ramallo (Bolivia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Bolivia. Moisés Villarroel replaces Ramiro Vaca.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Bolivia. Danny Bejarano replaces Leonel Justiniano.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Bolivia. Diego Bejarano tries a through ball, but Juan Carlos Arce is caught offside.

  12. Booking

    Diego Bejarano (Bolivia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Eugenio Mena (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Diego Bejarano (Bolivia).

  15. Post update

    Offside, Bolivia. Juan Carlos Arce tries a through ball, but Enrique Flores is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Chile. Pablo Aránguiz replaces Ben Brereton.

  17. Booking

    Guillermo Maripán (Chile) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Guillermo Maripán (Chile).

  19. Post update

    Rodrigo Ramallo (Bolivia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Bolivia. Conceded by Guillermo Maripán.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chile21102114
2Paraguay11003123
3Argentina10101101
4Uruguay00000000
5Bolivia200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil22007076
2Colombia21101014
3Venezuela201103-31
4Ecuador100101-10
5Peru100104-40
View full Copa America tables

