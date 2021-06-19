Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Euro 2020, Tierney, Celtic, St Johnstone
Celtic have registered their interest in Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan, according to reports in Australia. (ftbl.com)
Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is set to be handed a massive new contract having impressed since signing for Arsenal. (Daily Record)
Callum McGregor believes last night's heroic performance in the 0-0 draw with England at Wembley can propel Scotland into the knockout stages of a major finals for the first time in history. (Scotsman)
Scotland midfielder John McGinn insists the prize of reaching the knockout stages of Euro 2020 is all the incentive his side need ahead of Tuesday's crunch Group D match against Croatia. (Press & Journal)
Billy Gilmour earned widespread praise on his first start for Scotland and manager Steve Clarke says only Stephen O'Donnell was better than the Chelsea 20-year-old at Wembley. (Scottish Sun)
Captain Harry Kane admits England failed to hit the heights expected against a Scotland side that were "playing for their lives" at Wembley. (Herald)
Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness taunted English TV viewers last night as he insisted "football is NOT coming home". (Scottish Sun)
Ange Postecoglou and Celtic need a Champions League miracle to reach the group stage, says the club's former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)
St Johnstone are set to be awarded the Freedom of Perth after completing a historic cup double, with councillors voting on 23 June. (Courier)