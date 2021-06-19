Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland's hopes of progressing beyond the group stage at Euro 2020 are still alive following Friday's determined goalless draw with England.

And sports data company Gracenote give Scotland a 36% chance of going through to the knockout phase of a major finals for the first time.

All four teams in Group D can still reach the last 16, with one round of fixtures remaining.

Scotland and Croatia both need to win when they meet at Hampden on Tuesday.

Gracenote rated Scotland's pre-tournament chances of progress at 57%, while that dropped to 20% following the opening 2-0 loss to Czech Republic.

The top two go straight through to the last 16 and they will be joined by the four best third-placed teams.

Victory over Croatia would guarantee third place for Scotland and second is possible if England lose to the Czechs at Wembley and Steve Clarke's side make up a current goal difference of three.

If nations finish level on points, head-to-head will be the first factor to decide which finishes higher, so Scotland cannot leapfrog the Czechs.