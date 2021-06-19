Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Kelvin Mellor signed from Bradford in August 2020 on a free transfer

Morecambe defender Kelvin Mellor has agreed a new one-year deal with the newly-promoted club.

The 30-year-old full-back made 29 league appearances in his debut season, including the League Two play-off final win against Newport.

"I'm thrilled to have signed again," said Mellor, who has also played for Crewe, Blackpool and Plymouth.

"I spoke to the manager and I was really impressed with what he had to say. I can't wait to get back."

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson said: "He is an experienced professional and a good athlete who had a really good season last year with us.

"It is great to have another player from last year's squad sign up again for us to maintain the feel-good factor at the club.''