Jay Lynch and Stephen Dooley have both agreed one-year deals with Dale

Goalkeeper Jay Lynch and winger Stephen Dooley have both signed one-year contracts with Rochdale.

Former Bolton and Accrington custodian Lynch, 28, played 20 games last season, his second campaign with Dale following his move from AFC Fylde.

Dooley, 29, played 37 games for the club last term, scoring once, taking his tally to four in 93 since arriving from Coleraine in the spring of 2018.

The pair will help the club's bid to return to League One after relegation.

"We want to try and get back to where we were," Dooley told the club website. external-link "We want to kick on and have a much better season.

"It was tough to take last year, especially coming close towards the end when we went on a good run.

"This year, we have such a good team with so many good players, I don't see why we can't be challenging near the top."