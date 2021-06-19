Scotland came close to upsetting group favourites England at Wembley

From dismissing Scotland as no-hopers against England to calling for the re-introduction of the home international series. It's amazing what 90 minutes of intense, suspense-filled, derby-day rivalry can do.

Speaking on BBC One ahead of Friday's game in the Euro 2020 finals, former England centre-half Rio Ferdinand proclaimed that: "England are going to win - I can't see anything else. I've never been as confident about a game in the championships."

In the aftermath of a tense 0-0 at Wembley that revived Scotland's hopes of qualification and at the very least delayed England's progress, the 42-year-old was left expressing his enthusiasm for reviving the annual meetings with the Auld Enemy, Northern Ireland and Wales.

But what are the chances of the British Home Championship, which was discontinued in 1984, returning and what hurdles would it face?

What was the British Home Championships?

Gerry Armstrong's equaliser against Wales won Northern Ireland the last home international series

Initially contested by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland before Northern Ireland replaced the latter in the 1950s, the oldest international association football tournament in the world lasted for exactly 100 years.

Falling attendances at all but England-Scotland games, fixture congestion leading to player call-offs, hooliganism and the Troubles in Northern Ireland all contributed to its demise, with the English FA, whose side won the competition 54 times to Scotland's 41, Wales' nine and Northern Ireland's eight, announcing it would be withdrawing as it preferred to play stronger opposition.

Somewhat ironically, the final home internationals ended with Northern Ireland declared champions ahead of Wales on goal difference, while the other two home nations went on to establish the Rous Cup. However, despite the addition of South American guest sides, that smaller version only lasted five years.

Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales revived it as the Nations Cup without the English in 2011, but that too was discontinued after one year because of poor attendances.

'Huge for the fans - and the players'

Rio Ferdinand (left) has experience of playing Wales for England

It could have been a throw away comment in light of the social media flak he received over his pre-match comments, but Ferdinand has certainly begun a debate about the long-lost competition.

"In my years, I felt that was one of the things we missed out on," he said. "It's such a huge thing for all of the fans, but also the FA don't realise that they players enjoy those games.

"They're hard, they're gritty, but there's bragging rights to be had. The pictures on social media of all of the fans going crazy and wanting to be a part of it - it shows you what it means. These games have got to stay in the fixture list."

Steven Reid, the English-born former Republic of Ireland international now assistant to Scotland head coach Steve Clarke, recognised the "extra little bit of spice" the neighbourly rivalry introduced at Wembley.

"I've been involved in a Republic of Ireland game against Scotland and I think those internationals always give you that little bit of edge," he said. "Obviously team-mates playing against each other, they want to get one over on each other of course.

"You definitely felt the emotion and the atmosphere. National anthems, when they were played, does give you those goose-bump moments."

Former Wales striker Nathan Blake thinks a revival would be "a good idea" but doubts whether the idea would be welcomed by the world and European governing bodies.

"With the amount of games Uefa asks players to compete in, it would be hard to find time during current football schedules," he said.

"If a slot could be found to play a round-robin tournament, or the games could be played over the course of a season, I'm sure fans would love it, but I'm not sure either Fifa or Uefa would want to sanction it."

Strongest four sides for some time?

Christophe Berra scored the winner the last time Scotland played Northern Ireland

On the field of play, Scotland's improvement under Clarke, Wales' Gareth Bale-inspired successes and Northern Ireland's revival under previous boss Michael O'Neill would suggest a home international series would be more competitive now than at any time since its demise.

Yet, since 1984, England have won all six of their head-to-heads with Wales, edged out Scotland eight times and lost only twice in 13 meetings, while beating Northern Ireland four times, drawn once and lost once, albeit that was in their latest meeting way back in 2005.

Wales have got the better of Scotland six times, drawn once and lost once, while overcoming Northern Ireland three times and drawing three. Scotland, meanwhile, have a record against Northern Ireland of three wins and a draw.

Those records suggest that, despite the potential for some stadium-filling encounters, a revived home international series might quickly become a one-horse race.

We are unlikely to ever find out though. The English FA has stated previously it is open to the idea if a space could be found in the calendar, but there's the rub. The current fixture list already has clubs complaining about the demands placed on their players and the potential for injuries while on international duty.

So much so that Fifa and Uefa have attempted to simplify the international calendar by having matches played in more intense blocks of fixtures and it is difficult to imagine a scenario where a home international series could now be squeezed between the end of the domestic seasons and Euro finals and World Cups. That's before you consider the ever earlier starts to European club campaigns.

Nor could you see the four home associations agreeing to a return to the practice of doubling up the British Home Internationals as world or European qualification groups.

It is therefore likely that the home international series will remain a fond memory from less complicated times and such thrilling national "derbies" will be decided forever by the luck of the draw or the occasional friendly.