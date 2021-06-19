Last updated on .From the section European Football

Depay has helped the Netherlands to a perfect start at Euro 20202, with two wins from two in Group C

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay will join Barcelona when his contract with French club Lyon ends at the end of this month.

Barca announced they have agreed a two-year deal with the 27-year-old, who is currently playing for the Netherlands at Euro 2020.

He scored from the spot in Thursday's 2-0 win over Austria, as his country qualified for the last 16.

Depay spent four seasons with Lyon, scoring 76 goals in 178 games.

He moved to France in 2017 after two disappointing seasons at Manchester United, having started his career with PSV Eindhoven.

Depay's switch to the Nou Camp was long expected, and he has outlined his desire to play under Barca manager Ronald Koeman.

He becomes the club's third signing on a free transfer this summer after former Manchester City pair Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia.