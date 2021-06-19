Last updated on .From the section England

Winger Jadon Sancho needs to play for England during Euro 2020, says former captain Rio Ferdinand.

The 21-year-old was not named in the squad for England's 1-0 win over Croatia and was left on the bench for Friday's 0-0 draw with Scotland.

England have had just three shots on target across their opening two games.

"I've no doubt that we've got players in attacking areas that can change games - utilise them," said Ferdinand. "Sancho's not even got on the pitch."

Sancho has scored 50 goals in 137 games for German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund since joining from Manchester City in 2017, plus three in 19 games for England.

In the last three seasons, Sancho has been involved in 109 goals with Dortmund. Raheem Sterling (110) is the only England player with more goal involvements while captain Harry Kane has 106.

"That tells you, the kid's got it," Ferdinand said on the latest Daily Euros podcast.

"He's proven it. He's not a one-season wonder. Three years he's been doing it, as a kid by the way."

The ex-Manchester United defender, 42, added: "In game management, there's sensing a moment where you can change the course of a game with substitutes. I feel we were too late with the substitutions [against Scotland].

"So one of your most creative players in the last three seasons at club level, the first game he doesn't even get in the squad and the second one he doesn't get his boots wet.

"I just feel there's creative player who we've been desperate to see and crying out for. I wish we had these wide players in my generation, we'd have won everything. They're devastating from wide areas."

Sancho has been a long-term target for Manchester United and they had a £67m bid turned down earlier this month.

England face the Czech Republic in their final Group D game at Wembley on Tuesday (20:00 BST).