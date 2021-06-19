Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan is being lined up for a return to the club in a similar role to the technical director position he currently holds at Dundee. (Sun) external-link

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard's proposed move to Leicester City is off, with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers now in advanced talks with alternative target Patson Daka of Reb Bull Salzburg. (The Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Premiership clubs have taken loans totalling £25m from the Scottish government to help them through the Covid-19 crisis. Rangers borrowed the most - £3.2m - while Celtic were the only top-flight club not to take any cash. (Sun) external-link

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos is weighing up an offer from Porto, according to reports in Portugal. (Scotsman) external-link

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who is into the final year of his contract, is wanted by Watford for their return to the Premier League. (Daily Mail) external-link

Winger Greg Stewart says the pressure of trying to help win the title for Rangers and deny Celtic 10 in a row meant he didn't have "a decent sleep for two years". (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland need an "eight out of 10 performance" from every player if they're to beat Croatia on Tuesday and make history by reaching the last 16 of Euro 2020, says head coach Steve Clarke. (Sun) external-link

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic admits he doesn't know his best starting XI from an injury-hit squad as they prepare to face Scotland in a winner-takes-all shootout for the knockout round. (Daily Star, print edition)