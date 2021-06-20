Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Scotland's date with destiny arrives on Tuesday - so who is in your team to face Croatia?

Do you stick with all 11 of the Wembley wonders who defied the cynics to draw with England on Friday and keep the qualification dream alive?

Billy Gilmour will take some budging in midfield after his superb first Scotland start, while wing-back Stephen O'Donnell's performance answered his critics and justified Steve Clarke's faith.

Everyone in a blue shirt delivered against England, but competition is fierce in the 26-man squad for the Hampden match with Croatia, where victory is needed to send Scotland through to the last 16.

Choose your formation and pick your starting line-up below...