Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Oscar Threlkeld was in the Plymouth side managed by Bantams boss Derek Adams which won promotion from League Two in 2017

Bradford City have signed Oscar Threlkeld on a two-year contract following his release by Salford.

The 26-year-old played 68 games for Salford after joining them from Belgian club Beveren in the summer of 2019.

His only goal for the club came in an EFL Trophy victory at Tranmere in November of that year.

"This is massive club and gives me a new challenge to focus on," said Threlkeld, who can operate on the right side of defence or in midfield.

"The way the club is looking forward towards promotions - and back where it is supposed to be - was a big attraction because, in my eyes, we belong in the Championship."

Bradford finished 15th in League Two in 2020-21, 14 points outside the play-off places.

Threlkeld's time in Belgium was blighted by mental health issues which he spoke about publicly on his return to England to join Plymouth, then managed by new Bradford boss Derek Adams, on loan early in 2019.

"He is a reliable player who I have a lot of trust in, and a great relationship with. I know the kind of qualities he can bring to our side," said Adams.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.