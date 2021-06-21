Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Valerien Ismael managed FC Nurnberg, Wolfsburg and LASK before joining Barnsley

West Brom are closing in on Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael as their new manager after meeting a compensation clause in his contract.

The move allows the Baggies to speak with Ismael, 45, about their vacancy.

And the expectation from all parties now is that the Frenchman will be named successor to Sam Allardyce at The Hawthorns, possibly by Wednesday.

Providing negotiations proceed as anticipated, Ismael will be in place for the start of pre-season training.

It will also allow him to play an active role in recruitment over the next few weeks as the Baggies attempt to return to the Premier League at the first attempt after their relegation.

West Brom lost four key men from last season after their loan agreements ended.

There are also doubts over the futures of England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and playmaker Matheus Pereira.

Albion chief executive Xu Ke identified Ismael as his preferred candidate after former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was vetoed by the club's owner Guochuan Lai. Another target, ex-Huddersfield boss David Wagner, opted to join Swiss side Young Boys.

Those difficulties led to the club's technical director Luke Dowling leaving his role last week.