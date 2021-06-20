Last updated on .From the section European Championship

Kieran Tripper is confident Harry Kane will rediscover his goalscoring touch for England at Euro 2020.

The Three Lions captain has been criticised for his performances in the opening two Group D games, where he has failed to have a shot on target.

"I believe in Harry," said Tripper, who used to play with Kane at Tottenham before moving to Atletico Madrid.

"He works so hard for the team and people might not recognise what he does off the ball."

The full-back added: "I know he will score goals, Harry's chances will come and for sure he will score goals."

Kane is England's captain and talisman, winning the World Cup Golden Boot in 2018, and headed into this tournament having finished with the most goals and assists of any player in the Premier League last season (23 goals and 14 assists).

But his difficult start to Euro 2020 continued against Scotland as he managed just 19 touches before being substituted on 74 minutes.

"Harry has had an unbelievable season with Spurs," added Trippier. "He is working hard in training and it is about getting the chances to him.

"He is our captain, our leader, a big player for us and we just need to create chances for him to score goals. We need to get him on the end of chances."

'Everyone is feeling good and calm'

Kane has scored 34 goals in 56 matches for England

So far at Euro 2020, England have been limited to one goal - Raheem Sterling's winner against Croatia - and only three shots on target in their two matches.

However, the four points earned in Group D puts them in a strong position to qualify, which they will do as group winners if they beat the Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday.

A draw would see them finish second, and they will only finish third if they lose and Scotland win against Croatia by enough to overtake them on overall goal difference.

"Two clean sheets, four points on the board, we know we can do better but we are on four points, in a good position," added Trippier.

"Everyone is feeling good and calm and everyone is looking forward to the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

"We are in a good position. We have to look forward to Tuesday and get the three points."