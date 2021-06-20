Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers wants to bring his former Celtic player Ryan Christie to the Foxes. (Mail) external-link

Christie and Celtic accept the Scotland midfielder will this summer, but reported interest from Nice and Monaco, among other clubs, suggests the asking price for the 26-year-old could be pushed beyond the £1m they could normally expect for a player whose contract ends in six months. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic-linked Ao Tanaka, the 22-year-old Japan midfielder, is skipping Kawasaki Frontale's Asian Champions League group stage opener after an offer arrived from an "overseas club". (Record) external-link

Bristol City face competition from Celtic for 22-year-old £1.6m-rated Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson. (Bristol Live) external-link

Former Australia midfielder Ross Aloisi, currently a coach with A League club Adelaide United, has gone public about the possibility of him moving to Glasgow to be part of new Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou's backroom staff, stating: "Everyone wants to work with Ange". (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic have taken up the option on Tony Ralston's contract to tie the 22-year-old to the club for another year after the right-back had attracted interest from Scottish Premiership and Championship clubs. (Sun) external-link

Finland coach Markku Kanerva admits he would like to see Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara play for a "bigger club", with Watford being credited with an interest in the 25-year-old amid speculation that he could depart the Scottish champions this summer. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Lyndon Dykes is encouraging his Scotland team-mates to follow his example by shaving their heads before Tuesday's crucial Euro 2020 meeting with Croatia. (Sun) external-link

Dykes is confident the goals will come as the Scots seek to beat Croatia and reach the last 16 of the Euros, having not scored in their opening two games. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United have turned down an opening offer from Ipswich Town for goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. (Record) external-link

Guy Melamed, for whom St Johnstone are still open to offering a new contract, is in advanced talks with two clubs in Israel over a return to his homeland despite the 28-year-old striker being linked with English clubs. (National) external-link

Midfielder Alan Power is poised to quit relegated Kilmarnock for St Mirren as the 33-year-old wants to remain in the Scottish Premiership. (Sun) external-link

Defender Corey Panter is set to join Dundee on loan after the 20-year-old signed a new contract with Luton Town on condition he went on trial at Dens Park. (Courier - subscription required) external-link