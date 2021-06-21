Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Dundee, Kilmarnock
Rangers defender George Edmundson is a transfer target for Peterborough but the Ibrox club have said the Englishman is not for sale. (Record)
Motherwell, Morecambe and Doncaster want to sign Rangers winger Josh McPake on loan. (Sun)
Marvin Andrews expects Rangers defender Nikola Katic to bounce back from his long lay-off, having come back from a serious knee injury at Ibrox himself during Alex McLeish's spell as manager. (Herald - subscription required)
New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will spend his first day at the club's training base on Thursday. (Sun)
Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham is expected to complete a move to AEK Athens next week. (Record)
Aberdeen "are still looking to add" to their squad says manager Stephen Glass after Jack Gurr became the Pittodrie club's fourth summer capture. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Loic Damour's former manager at Cardiff, Neil Warnock, is "surprised" other clubs in Scotland are not interested in the out of favour Hearts midfielder. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Charlie Adam has won the Scottish Championship player of the season award after helping Dundee win promotion to the Premiership. (Courier - subscription required)
Winger Chris Burke says he could not imagine for playing any other team after agreeing a new deal with relegated Kilmarnock. (Sun)