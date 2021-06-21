Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls were promoted to the fifth tier of non-league football after a restructure to the league system last May

Jersey Bulls are set to be the first men's football club from Jersey to compete in the FA Cup.

The Bulls were promoted to step five of the English football pyramid last season, guaranteeing entry to the 141-year-old competition.

Women's side St Peter played in the 2004 FA Cup, losing 3-1 to Aldershot in the first qualifying round.

A total of 737 teams will take part in this year's tournament, with the opening draw taking place on 9 July.

"We are thrilled that we are able to compete in the FA Cup - it has been a long-held ambition of the club," said Jersey Bulls CEO Ian Horswell.

"We look forward to welcoming some new opposition to Springfield and to taking our team on this exciting journey."

The Football Association will announce the full list of participating teams on 2 July, with the FA Cup first qualifying round taking place on 31 August.