Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Jake Reeves scored five goals in 43 games in his only season as as a Notts County player

League Two side Stevenage have agreed a deal with midfielder Jake Reeves.

The 28-year-old, who has has made more than 200 English Football League appearances, played 43 games for Notts County last season as the Magpies reached the National League play-offs.

Stevenage boss Alex Revell said he is a long-time admirer of the ex-Brentford, Wimbledon and Bradford player.

"His playing style fits our midfield profile, with his energy and intensity without the ball," Revell added.

"His range of passing and ability to create is something I am excited to watch and develop even further."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.