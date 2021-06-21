Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Portugal cap Agata Filipa has joined Scottish champions Glasgow City.

The defender, 26, leaves Sporting Braga, with whom she has won the Portuguese top flight and two cups.

City have just won a 14th successive Scottish top flight title and enter next season's Champions League in August's first qualifying round.

"I hope I can contribute with my experience and win titles with this great club," Filipa told Glasgow City's website.

Head coach Scott Booth added: "Agata is a natural talent. She has a fantastic left foot. Her delivery is absolute quality."