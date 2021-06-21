Last updated on .From the section Wales

Danny Ward has played in two Euros but never played for Wales in a qualifier

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Sunday was a Father's Day which will live with Danny Ward forever.

The goalkeeper played superbly as Wales qualified for the Euro 2020 knockout stages despite losing 1-0 to Italy in Rome, making several saves to ensure his side scraped through on goal difference.

While he was celebrating Wales' progress with his team-mates in the changing room, it suddenly occurred to Ward that it was Father's Day.

So the 27-year-old returned to the Stadio Olimpico pitch, sat by one of the goals, leant on a post and made a video call to his 20-month-old son, Albie.

"It's tough being away from family but it's a Father's Day I won't forget," the Leicester City player said.

"It's moments like that when you realise why you want to do these things. I spoke to my father as well afterwards. Surreal, really.

"I was sat in the changing room and it dawned on me that it was Father's Day so I thought I had best go and speak to my son and dad. It was an off-the-cuff thing.

"I was lucky enough to be in surroundings that were quite amazing so I thought, 'Why not share it with them?'"

Ward has emerged as one of the stars of Euro 2020 for Wales, impressing in all three group matches against Switzerland, Turkey and Italy.

He has spent the majority of his career as a back-up player, at club level with Leicester and former side Liverpool as well as in international football, where his opportunities have been limited by Wayne Hennessey's amassing of 96 Wales caps.

But interim manager Robert Page has chosen Ward as his number one for this tournament, ahead of Hennessey and Adam Davies.

"It's a good feeling I have waited a long time for," said Ward.

"Wayne and Adam have been amazing for me. I have known Wayne for a number of years now. The camaraderie we have as a goalkeeping unit is incredible.

"I am enjoying myself. It is nice to be able to go out and show people what I can do on the pitch. It's always nice when the team is playing well. How can you not enjoy it?

"My mindset has always been as a number one. You want to be playing. You can't have a mindset of doubting yourself. That is why we all play football, we want to play games.

"I have had a tough few years but it is something I am relishing and enjoying."

Next for Wales is a second-round match against Group B's runners-up - Belgium, Denmark, Finland or Russia - in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Ward says they will be happy to face "anyone" after qualifying from a tough group.

"I think it's bigger than what people realise [the achievement of progressing]," he added.

"I know we were getting written off a little bit before the tournament, a lot of different players from five years ago, but we wanted to climb the mountain again.

"Thankfully we have managed to do that and I think we've given a good account of ourselves anyway.

"We fancy ourselves against anyone. We know what we've got here and I think we believe in what we are all about, it doesn't matter who we play."