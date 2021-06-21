Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Opi Edwards has had spells on loan with Bath City, Solihull Moors and Torquay United

League Two side Forest Green Rovers have signed ex-Bristol City midfielder Opi Edwards on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who made four appearances for Bristol City last term, was released by the Robins at the end of last season.

"Opi [Edwards] is a player who has real talent," FGR director of football Rich Hughes told the club website. external-link

"We've got a squad full of young and exciting players, so we're sure he will thrive in that environment."

