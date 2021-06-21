Opi Edwards: Forest Green Rovers sign ex-Bristol City midfielder
League Two side Forest Green Rovers have signed ex-Bristol City midfielder Opi Edwards on a one-year deal.
The 22-year-old, who made four appearances for Bristol City last term, was released by the Robins at the end of last season.
"Opi [Edwards] is a player who has real talent," FGR director of football Rich Hughes told the club website.
"We've got a squad full of young and exciting players, so we're sure he will thrive in that environment."
