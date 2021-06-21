Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen have signed full-back Jack Gurr on a one-year deal following his release from Atlanta United.

Dons manager Stephen Glass coached the 25-year-old Englishman during his time with the MLS side.

"Jack is an attacking full-back who understands exactly how we want to play," said Glass.

"Having worked with Jack for almost two years I know exactly the type of player we are getting and he will be a good addition to the group."

Gurr, who played college football in the United States, signed for Atlanta United 2 in December 2019.

He was added to the first team squad in April but his contract was waived after one 45-minute appearance.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.