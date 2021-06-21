Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Alan Power played 38 games for Kilmarnock last season, scoring once and picking up 17 bookings

St Mirren have signed midfielder Alan Power on a one-year-deal after paying Kilmarnock an undisclosed fee.

The 33-year-old Irishman's four-year spell at Rugby Park ended with the Ayrshire club being relegated to the Championship.

However, this move ensures he stays in the top flight.

"He'll bring a real bit of steel to the middle of the park which we've lacked since I came back to the club," said St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin.

"I feel we've missed that little bit of grit and someone who will go and make tackles and Alan will bring that in abundance."

Power is the fifth summer signing for Goodwin and second from Kilmarnock, following the capture of Greg Kiltie.

"As soon as I heard there was interest I was pretty excited about it," he told the club website. external-link "St Mirren have been progressing over the past couple of years and I knew a good few of the lads.

"The gaffer believed in me and hopefully I can bring all the things he wants me to bring to the club."

