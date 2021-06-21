Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Danielle van de Donk's 142 Arsenal appearances are a Gunners record for an overseas player

Midfielder Danielle van de Donk has joined French side Lyon after reaching the end of her contract with Arsenal.

The Netherlands international joined the WSL side from Swedish club Gothenburg in 2015.

She scored 45 goals in 142 appearances while in north London helping Arsenal to the 2019 WSL title and 2016 FA Cup.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the seven-time Champions League winners.

