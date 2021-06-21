Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Daniel Happe netted winners against Grimsby Town and Bradford City last season

Leyton Orient defender Daniel Happe has signed a new two-year deal with the League Two club.

The Orient youth player scored three goals in 40 league appearances for the O's last season.

Happe, 22, made his first team debut in 2017 and has since played 140 games for the London outfit.

"I'm happy to get it over the line finally, and I'm really excited to get started next week with pre-season," Happe told the club's website. external-link

"There's a good group of players around me, a lot of experience in this league and the league above, so it's a great opportunity for me to keep learning."

