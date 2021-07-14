Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Team GB kick off their Olympic campaign in the women's football tournament on Wednesday - who will manager Hege Riise choose to start against Chile?

Riise has a squad of 18 to pick from in Tokyo, with Women's Super League player of the year Fran Kirby and England captain Steph Houghton among them.

Wales' Sophie Ingle and Scotland's Caroline Weir and Kim Little are also involved.

Pick your team below and don't forget to share your team on social media using #bbcfootball external-link too.