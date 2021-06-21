Neco Williams: Liverpool would reluctantly sell Wales defender for £10m

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Neco Williams in action for Wales against Italy at Euro 2020
Neco Williams has helped Wales reach the last 16 at Euro 2020

Liverpool would reluctantly sell Wales right-back Neco Williams, with a minimum asking price of £10m.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Liverpool academy aged six, would also be reluctant to leave, but has struggled for first-team football with the Reds.

He made just 13 competitive appearances for Liverpool in 2020-21, but is part of his country's squad at Euro 2020.

Any move would depend on who comes in for Williams and how serious they are.

Williams, who signed a five-year deal with Liverpool in August 2020, has made two appearances at Euro 2020 so far for Wales.

He came on as a late substitute in the win over Turkey, while he played most of the game against Italy before being replaced by Ben Davies after 86 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 defeat.

Williams has helped Wales reach the last 16, in which they will face the second-placed team from Group B in Amsterdam on Saturday, 26 June.

