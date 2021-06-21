Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Neco Williams has helped Wales reach the last 16 at Euro 2020

Liverpool would reluctantly sell Wales right-back Neco Williams, with a minimum asking price of £10m.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Liverpool academy aged six, would also be reluctant to leave, but has struggled for first-team football with the Reds.

He made just 13 competitive appearances for Liverpool in 2020-21, but is part of his country's squad at Euro 2020.

Any move would depend on who comes in for Williams and how serious they are.

Williams, who signed a five-year deal with Liverpool in August 2020, has made two appearances at Euro 2020 so far for Wales.

He came on as a late substitute in the win over Turkey, while he played most of the game against Italy before being replaced by Ben Davies after 86 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 defeat.

Williams has helped Wales reach the last 16, in which they will face the second-placed team from Group B in Amsterdam on Saturday, 26 June.