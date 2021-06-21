Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry's on-loan Will Patching is expected to return to Dundalk at the end of June

A late deflected effort by Ronan Boyce grabbed Derry City a 1-1 draw with Sligo Rovers in a tight Premier Division contest at the Brandywell.

The defender's 85th-minute shot took a wicked deflection off Shane Blaney to stretch Derry's unbeaten run to eight matches.

Jordan Gibson opened the scoring for the visitors when he found the target early in the second half.

The Candystripes are now without a home win in nine matches this campaign.

On-loan Will Patching, playing what was expected to be his last match for Ruaidhri Higgins' side before returning to Dundalk, came close to hitting a winner on 89 minutes but his speculative 25-yard strike went just over the crossbar.

The result means Derry remain in sixth place in the top-flight table while Sligo stay in third.

The first half was a largely dull and scrappy affair, with the first effort of note not arriving until 10 minutes before the break - and it fell to the home side.

Daniel Lafferty did well to press and win the ball before delivering a cut-back to David Parkhouse but the former Northern Ireland Under-21 striker blasted his effort over the crossbar as his wait for a first Derry goal since returning to the club continued.

Sligo striker Johnny Kenny then forced a save from Candystripes goalkeeper Nathan Gartside with what was the visitors' only effort of the first half.

The second half was a much more lively affair, with Patching firing wide before Gibson latched on to a flick-on from a long ball up field to finish for his sixth goal of the campaign.

The hosts responded well to falling behind with Jack Malone forcing a good save from Ed McGinty with a curler, though Gibson came close to grabbing a second for the visitors when he was just off target with a long-range effort before Boyce's late leveller.