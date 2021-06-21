Danny Rowe: Burton Albion winger extends stay at Pirelli Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Danny Rowe in action for Burton
Danny Rowe began his career with Stockport and has also played for Macclesfield and Ipswich

Burton Albion winger Danny Rowe has signed a new one-year deal with the League One club.

The 29-year-old scored one goal in 15 appearances last season after signing a short-term contract in February.

Manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: "We had to get him up to speed, but you could see his quality.

"He had a few niggles that stopped him getting a full run of games. We're looking forward to seeing him in pre-season and the benefit it will bring."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories